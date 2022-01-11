Lata Mangeshkar tests COVID 19 positive: Doctor says 'she is also suffering from pneumonia'

We learned this morning that iconic vocalist Lata Mangeshkar has been taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital's ICU after testing positive with COVID-19. Now, it has been revealed she is also ailing from pneumonia. Furthermore, while the news of her illness may have arrived now, she has been in the hospital since Saturday night.

In a conversation with ETimes, "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted on Saturday night and yes, she is also suffering from pneumonia," said Dr Pratik Samdhani of Breach Candy Hospital in a conversation with ETimes. Dr Samdhani has been treating her for the past couple of years. He did not, however, choose to go into further detail. On the other hand, previously her niece Rachana said “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers.”

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary vocalist received India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in more than 36 Indian dialects. She was born on September 28, 1929, and has received a plethora of national and international accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Distinction and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour. She was named the most recorded artist in history by the Guinness Book of Records in 1974. Lata Mangeshkar is one of the greatest talents India ever gave birth to. The nightingale of India, or Lata di as she is fondly known as, also enjoys a magnanimous fan following.

