Lata Mangeshkar tests COVID 19 positive: Shekhar Suman, Mukesh Khanna send love & prayers for legendary singer

Lata Mangeshkar made the headlines this morning after it was reported that the legendary singer had tested positive for COVID 19. It was reported that Lata was admitted to ICU in Mumbai and has been doing fine as of now. Needless to say, the reports of Lata ’s COVID 19 diagnosis had spread like wildfire and the social media is inundated with recovery wishes for the legendary singer. Joining them, Shekhar Suman and Mukesh Khanna have also extended prayer for Lata’s speedy recovery.

Speaking about it to India Today, Shekhar Suman said, “Oh God! This is terrible news at her age. But I am sure the love and prayers of millions of her fans will ensure she comes back home hale and hearty”. On the other hand, Mukesh Khanna also wished for Lata’s speedy recovery. “I pray to God to take care of her and provide her with an early recovery. The whole world is her well-wisher. No one can replace her in the position she is enjoying. So, I am sure she will come out of this problem very fast. From my side, all I can wish her is Aayushmaan Bhav”.

Meanwhile, doctors handling Lata’s case stated that she is also suffering from pneumonia. Earlier, the legendary singer’s niece Rachna, while talking to ANI, had urged fans to pray for Lata’s speedy recovery. “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” she added.

