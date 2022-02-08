Lata Mangeshkar was offered Pahlaj Nihalani's 'Kambal Na Hatao' before Asha Bhosle but she refused; Know why

Lata Mangeshkar’s unfortunate demise came as a jolt for everyone. The melody queen breathed her last on February 7 and it had sent down a wave of grief and shock across the nation. Recently, it was revealed that the blockbuster 'Kambal Na Hatao, Lagta Hai Mujhko Darr' song from 'Love Letter' which was sung by Asha Bhosle was originally offered to Lata di. In fact the legendary singer even reached the recording venue, however didn’t sing the song in the end.

So, what had happened exactly? According to ETimes, Pahlaj Nihalani, the film's director, he exclusively proposed this song to Lata Mangeshkar. All of the other songs in the film were also sung by the great singer. However, she found this particular song picturised on Manisha Koirala as objectionable. Shedding more light on the story, Pahlaj Nihalani threw more light on the incident and said, "Lata ji came to me personally and said that she cannot sing that song. It wasn't obscene; it was just that Manisha and Vivek were hiding under a blanket from a swarm of bees.”

He went on to say, ”Later, Lata ji suggested that I should ask Asha Bhosle instead to lend her voice to that song. Asha agreed.” He also expressed that the whole matter happened quite amicably and that Lata ji was a very gentle lady.

Meanwhile, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar etc, several celebs from all walks of life were seen at presence at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral to pay their last respects and bidding her adieu for the last time.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan was not present at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; Here's why