Lata Mangeshkar's family donates 10 lakh to Tirumala Temple in honor of her last wish; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. The singer left an indelible void in the fans of her heart and in the musical industry. Fondly remembered as The Nightingale of India, the legendary singer left a priceless legacy in the form of her soulful and melodious songs. She will always be remembered for her remarkable career, spanning nearly eight decades. Cherishing her old age legacy, it has been reported that the family of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has honored her final wish by donating Rs 10 lakh at the Tirupati Temple, as per specified in her will.

Lata Mangeshkar's family fulfills her last wish by donating Rs. 10 lakh at Tirumala Temple

As per a report published in News18, the family of the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar on the basis of her will, has fulfilled her last wish by donating Rs 10 lakh to the Tirumala Temple. In a letter addressed to a board member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar, officially requested the donation on behalf of the Mangeshkar family. The late singer was an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara and even served as the court musician for the Tirupati Trust.

The report further states that last year in July 2022, the family of Lata Mangeshkar also honored the late singer’s dream by establishing The Swar Mauli Foundation which is envisioned to function as both an NGO and an old age home.

About Swar Mauli Foundation

The foundation offers housing for the needy and extends support to aspiring young talents in the performing arts, such as singing, dancing, and acting. As per a statement shared by the Mangeshkar family, the foundation was referred to as the cherished project of India’s Swar Kokila and Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar. The primary objective of the foundation is to inaugurate the construction of an old age home, primarily for the artists who have had to give up on their dreams owing to their life struggles.

Swar Mauli Foundation is a secular, non-profit organization with a noble mission. Lata Mangeshkar was a resolute singer who always stayed true to her principles. She abstained from singing at weddings or parties. Her sister and fellow singer, Asha Bhosle, shared these insights during the inaugural Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award Ceremony held in Mumbai in April 2022, as per the report.

Recalling an incident, the report quoted legendary singer, Asha Bhosle stating as, “Someone once invited us to sing at a wedding and offered tickets worth millions of dollars or pounds. Lata Mangeshkar asked me if I would sing at the wedding. I declined, and then we told the representative, ‘Even if you offered $100 million, we wouldn’t sing because we don’t perform at weddings.’ The person was quite disappointed upon hearing our decision.”

