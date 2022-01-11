Lata Mangeshkar's niece shares veteran singer's health update: ‘She’s absolutely stable and alert’

Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. She is undergoing treatment at the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Now, a while back Lata Mangeshkar’s niece shared her health update and confirmed that the singer is ‘recovering’ and is in a ‘stable’ condition.

Speaking to News18.com, singer’s niece Rachna Shah said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong.”

She further added that the veteran singer is being taken care of by the best team of doctors. “The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her,” she added.

Earlier today, Lata’s sister Usha Mangeshkar hinted that the singer will be staying in the hospital for a while given her age. “We cannot go to see Didi as it is a COVID case. There are sufficient doctors and nurses there, though. The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age,” Usha was quoted saying to TOI.