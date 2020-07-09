Late actor Jagdeep nailing the 'Soorma Bhopali' dialogue in a throwback VIDEO will leave you emotional

Sholay's Soorma Bhopali fame Jagdeep passed away on July 8, 2020. Have a look at one of the throwback videos of the legendary actor.

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep who was known for his stint in movies like Sholay and Andaz Apna Apna has left for his heavenly abode on 8th July 2020. As per reports, the yesteryear star was not keeping well for some time. He was 81 at the time of his demise. Jagdeep whose original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri began his journey in the film industry as a child artist. He had acted in around 400 movies in his entire career span.

We have now come across a throwback video of the legendary actor which will leave you emotional. Jagdeep Ji begins the video by thanking his fans for their wishes on Facebook and Twitter. He then says a few wise words and then adds the phrase ‘Main Muskurahat hoon, Jagdeep hoon’ which makes us miss him even more. The Sholay actor then ends the video by delivering the famous ‘Soorma Bhopali’ dialogue from the iconic movie.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Jagdeep had acted in many popular movies that include Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Purana Mandir, and others. Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have mourned the demise of the great star. Anil Kapoor has shared a tweet that reads, “Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family...”

