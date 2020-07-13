  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Late actor Raj Kapoor's ancestral family home, Kapoor Haveli, in Pakistan to be demolished soon?

Late actor Rishi Kapoor had requested the Pakistan Government in 2018 to convert their ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, into a museum.
362 reads Mumbai
News,rishi kapoor,raj kapoor,Prithviraj KapoorLate actor Raj Kapoor's ancestral family home, Kapoor Haveli, in Pakistan to be demolished soon?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Kapoor family is Bollywood's first family and before they settled in Mumbai, India, and made it their home, it is a known fact that Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor's son, was born in Peshawar, Pakistan. The Kapoor family left Peshawar after the partition in 1947.  The ancestral home is known as the Kapoor Haveli and late actor Rishi Kapoor had requested the Pakistan Government in 2018 to convert the house into a museum. While the government had assured Rishi Kapoor that their ancestral home into a museum, the promise is yet to come to life. However, residents now say that the haveli has turned into a ghost building. 

Not just that, the Kapoor Haveli is also facing demolition threat. Turns out, the house is currently owned by a jeweller named Haji Muhammad Israr who now wants to turn the ancestral home into a commercial complex. The Haveli is located in Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a PTI report, the government was keen on buying the ancestral home and restoring it for tourists. As per the report, the owner has tried demolishing the ancestral home in the past as well. However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heritage department has made sure to file FIRs and prevent the demolition. 

Back in 2018, late actor had spoken to Pakistani authorities and requested for the Kapoor Haveli to be turned into a museum. The actor passed away in April this year after his two-year battle with cancer. 

Credits :PTI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement