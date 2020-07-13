Late actor Raj Kapoor's ancestral family home, Kapoor Haveli, in Pakistan to be demolished soon?

Late actor Rishi Kapoor had requested the Pakistan Government in 2018 to convert their ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, into a museum.

The Kapoor family is Bollywood's first family and before they settled in Mumbai, India, and made it their home, it is a known fact that Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor's son, was born in Peshawar, Pakistan. The Kapoor family left Peshawar after the partition in 1947. The ancestral home is known as the Kapoor Haveli and late actor had requested the Pakistan Government in 2018 to convert the house into a museum. While the government had assured Rishi Kapoor that their ancestral home into a museum, the promise is yet to come to life. However, residents now say that the haveli has turned into a ghost building.

Not just that, the Kapoor Haveli is also facing demolition threat. Turns out, the house is currently owned by a jeweller named Haji Muhammad Israr who now wants to turn the ancestral home into a commercial complex. The Haveli is located in Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a PTI report, the government was keen on buying the ancestral home and restoring it for tourists. As per the report, the owner has tried demolishing the ancestral home in the past as well. However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heritage department has made sure to file FIRs and prevent the demolition.

Back in 2018, late actor had spoken to Pakistani authorities and requested for the Kapoor Haveli to be turned into a museum. The actor passed away in April this year after his two-year battle with cancer.

Credits :PTI

