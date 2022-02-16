Late Bappi Lahiri's son in law, grandson Swastik pay emotional tribute to the legend; PHOTOS

Bappi Lahiri is no more with us. The legendary singer cum composer left for heavenly abode on Tuesday night. He was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai after his health condition deteriorated. Celebrities have been spotted at the late singer’s residence since morning. His family has also released an official statement reading, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri."

His son-in-law and grandchild Swastik were seen outside the house when they came to address the media. Well, while addressing the media, the singer’s grandchild became emotional and said that he is still in shock. Earlier in the day, Lalit Pandit, Moushumi Chatterjee, Adesh Srivastava’s family, Raja Mukherjee with Nitu Chandra, Sharbani Mukherjee, Padmini Kolhapure and Shivangi Kapoor were also spotted. The legendary composer-singer was hospitalised for a month before being discharged on Monday. Television celebrities also paid tribute to the Bappi Lahiri.

Swastik also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Miss u so much dadu rest in peace love u’. He was very close to his grandfather.

Take a look at the photos here:

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and many other celebs expressed sadness over the loss of the legendary singer. PM Modi had tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

