Late Dilip Kumar's Twitter account to be deactivated with consent of Saira Banu; Fans react

On Wednesday, a surprising tweet from late Dilip Kumar's account left netizens sad as it was announced by family friend Faisal Farooqui that it will soon be deactivated with the consent of Saira Banu. The close family friend, who often used to post updates about the late actor on his Twitter handle, revealed that Saira Banu has consented to the decision of deactivating Dilip Kumar's verified Twitter handle. However, this left fans across the world sad. Many fans wanted the account to be turned into a memorial handle.

The tweet from late Dilip Kumar's handle read as, "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.-Faisal Farooqui" The veteran actor left for his heavenly abode on July 7, 2021 due to ill health. He was buried with full state honour and his demise left everyone across the globe saddened. His Twitter handle often gave his fans updates about his health.

As soon as this tweet about late Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle being deactivated came in, netizens began to react and requested Faisal and Saira Banu not to deactivate late Dilip Kumar's handle. A fan wrote, "It's not necessary to close it. You may rename it to 'Dilip Kumar Memorial' and then use the account to post clips from his movies or his interviews and stuff like these." Another wrote, "No! Why? It's a great platform to share his work with fans!"

No! Why? It's a great platform to share his work with fans! — Natasha (@OhTripe) September 15, 2021

change it to memorial account kindly. we love him. — ayshhh (@Aahyesha) September 15, 2021

Please don't do this Sir.. I'm requesting please . This is only way we feel that our Dilip saheb Is still with us.. HE is with us Always.. Please don't do this please.. Please pic.twitter.com/MvWjeu0zfD — Kakoli Roy (@KakoliAdherent) September 15, 2021

Recently, Saira Banu's health also suffered a setback after she was hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital. After her treatment, she was discharged from the hospital. The same family friend, Faisal had given an update about her health as well on his own social media handle on September 5, 2021. He had informed fans that she is back home and doing well. A week back, she was spotted in the city while exiting a family property. She was seen holding late Dilip Kumar's photo in her arms.

