Late Irrfan Khan honoured at PGA Awards with his name spelt wrong under the Memorium segment; DEETS inside

PGA Awards honoured late Irrfan Khan during their pre-recorded 'In Memorium' segment with the actor's name spelt incorrectly. Take a look.

Irrfan Khan was truly one of the finest actors Bollywood ever got the chance to witness. During the course of his career, the actor worked in some of the most memorable films both in India and abroad. The actor gained the love of thousands of fans from around the world, with his international performances in movies like Inferno, A Mighty Heart, Life of Pi, Amazing Spider-Man, and Jurassic World. Recently, the 2021 edition of the Producer’s Guild of America (PGA) Awards honoured the late actor during the 'In Memorium' segment of the award show. However, the actor’s name was spelt incorrectly.

According to a report by Variety, the award show on Wednesday 24, 2021, spelt the actor’s name as ‘Irrif Kahn’ instead of Irrfan Khan. The late actor was one of the 21 celebrities who were remembered during the segment. However, due to a pre-taped production mess-up, the actor’s name was displayed with wrong spelling. The name of Minari star Steven Yeun, who was one of the presenters at the award show, was also misspelt as ‘Steven Yuen’. The actor made history by becoming the first Asian-American to receive an Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards.

Irrfan Khan took his last breath on April 29, 2020, after fighting a two year battle with cancer. The actor’s last appearance in Bollywood was in Angrezi Medium which released last year. The segment also honoured the famous Hollywood actors Kirk Douglas and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who passed away last year.

