Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares throwback pic of mum and dad; Says ‘satayenge zaroor aapko’

Irrfan Khan may not be with us anymore but his memories are etched in the hearts of his fans. The late actor's son Babil Khan makes sure to keep his legacy alive by sharing his old throwback pictures and videos. Fans love to see it and Babil knows this, hence he never stops doing this. Today too the star kid took to his Instagram stories to share an old picture of his mum Sutapa and dad Irrfan hugging each other.

Babil Khan took to his Instagram stories to share a throwback picture of Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. In the picture, we can see the late actor posing for the camera and smiling for the picture as he held his wife Sutapa with one hand. Sutapa has held Irrfan and hugged him. It is evident from the picture that the couple looks so much in love. The Angrezi Medium actor shines bright in a red jacket that he wore above a white tee. He has wrapped a white scarf around his head and wore geeky glasses. Sharing this pic, Babil wrote, “Aap humein bhula nahi payenge, satayenge zaroor aapko.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make hi debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. He will also be seen in ‘The Railway Men’, a web-series made by Yash Raj Films' division YRF Entertainment. The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984. This web series will also star R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu with Babil Khan.

