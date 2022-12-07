Late Kirstie Alley's Journey Decoded: From earning fame from 'Cheers' to her equation with Bob Alley & more

In an official statement, reported by The Deadline, Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the news of her death and said that their "incredible, fierce and loving mother" had "only recently discovered" cancer.

It was a sad day for fans of Kirstie Alley as the legendary actor passed away on Tuesday morning (local time) after her battle with cancer. She is best known for her role in the situational-comedy ‘Cheers’ which was aired on Television during the 1980s and 1990s. For her splendid performance in TV series, Alley bagged the prestigious Emmy award and a Golden Globe award wherein she essayed the role of a pub manager Rebecca Howe.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they said in their statement.

Have a look at Kirstie Alley’s magnificent journey.

Kirstie Alley and her journey on the sitcom Cheers

Speaking about the basics, Cheers is an American sitcom television series that ran on NBC from September 1982 to May 1993. The show is set in a bar named "Cheers" in Boston, where a group of locals met to drink, relax and socialize. In the show, Kirstie Alley’s role as a pub manager is cherished by many to date. ‘Cheers’ have 11 seasons of which Kirstie was in the main role from the sixth season onwards.

Kirstie had her own charm on the show which is loved by many. Soon after the news of the actor’s demise broke out, her Cheers’ co-star Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson expressed grief over the development.

As reported by ‘People’, Grammar said, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Danson, as reported by People, wrote, "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."