Late KK's son Nakul Krishna pens emotional note: Greatest privilege I had was to witness you every day

Singer KK left millions of his fans and the country shaken when he passed away in May 2022. The singer passed away in Kolkata where he was performing at Nazrul Manch to a packed crowd. Since then, fans have flooded social media with tributes for the late singer. On Wednesday, KK's son also took to social media to pen down a heartfelt and emotional note for his late father.

The youngster, who also pursues music full time, wrote how he can now fully understand 'true pain' and the privilege that he was blessed with because of his dad.

Nakul's note read, "Took me a while to come to terms with what happened 3 weeks ago. Even now the pain is physical, like I’m being choked, as though people are standing on my chest. I wanted to say something, share anything about my dad but I finally understood immobility in a state of shock. I finally comprehend true pain, Iv only now realised the privilege you granted me, not the privilege of a comfortable life, I always knew I was blessed in that regard. The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you everyday."

Along with the note, Nakul also shared a bunch of adorable photos with KK. He added, "So many people just wanted to see you once, be in your presence once, a half embrace would have them trembling. And here we were, being showered and inundated with your love every moment. I got to see your perspective on everything; how you treated people, how passionate you were about everything you did, especially singing. How generously you loved. Only focusing on the positives, and completely disregarding the negatives."

The note further read, "You always treated me like an equal while simultaneously protecting and shielding me. Treating me like an adult in conversation but calling to check up on me as soon as I left the house. Trusting me wholly no matter what I decided, allowing me to be myself, hearing me out and changing your opinions based on what I told you, being the open minded forward thinking person that you were. People told me about their relationships with their fathers and I always found somethings to be strange. It took me very long to realise that our relationship was the outlier. You set the bar stupendously high, as a father, but more importantly as a friend. A fierce force of nature…mesmerising on stage and a magnanimous, selfless, cuddly cartoon at home constantly joking and playing around. The abyssal void that is left in your wake, not only in our hearts, but the hearts of millions is a testament to your brilliance. A bright brief brilliance that burned too bright too quickly. That impossible line, where the waves conspire, where they return. The place maybe you and I will meet again…"

Take a look at Nakul's post for his late father KK:

