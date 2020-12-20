Late music director Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh opens up on separation: He threatened to divorce me

Kamalrukh revealed that she and late husband Wajid Khan were staying separately since many years and that the late music director also had threatened to divorce her.

Late music director Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame died earlier this year in May but in the last few months his wife Kamalrukh has opened up on their family life. Earlier, Kamarukh had revealed on how she was forced by the family to convert. Now, in an interview, Kamalrukh has revealed that the couple were staying separately since many years and that the late music director also had threatened to divorce her.

Speaking to YouTuber Ujjawal Trivedi, Kamalrukh said, "He was a wonderful man, a talented musician, but if there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn’t strong-minded. He could be easily influenced, especially in matters of faith. We used to fight about this, even after we had two kids. This was the narrative, day in and day out. The last straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn’t convert. This was in 2014."

Opening up on the difficult phase of her life, she added, "He used to leave and stay at his mother’s house, sometimes for months on end. When he threatened to divorce me, I said ‘fine, let’s go ahead’. Even in court, I made my case about being under pressure to convert. His career was at stake, which is why this never came out in the public, but this had been going on since 2014."

During the interview, Kamlarukh also revealed that Wajid couldn't meet his family towards the end and was upset about the same. While Wajid suffered a cardia arrest, he had also tested positive for coronavirus and was battling the same at the hospital.

