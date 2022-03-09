Late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen with Paresh Rawal set for OTT release on 31 March.

Honouring the Legacy of the late Rishi Kapoor, Prime Video and Excel Entertainment on Wednesday announced the world premiere of the veteran actor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

In a first, the film will see two actors – Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - play one character. The film revolves around a heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery. It follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.

Excel's Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share the film's posters and wrote, "Aa rahe hai Sharmaji, humare life me lagane tadka #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, World Premiere, March 31 on @PrimeVideoIN #RishiKapoor @SirPareshRawal @thisisnothitesh @excelmovies @MacguffinP."

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said, “Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video.”

