Late Sidhu Moose Wala gets emotional tribute from Nigerian singer Burna Boy as latter breaks down at his show

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s unfortunate demise had left the nation in a state of shock. It was reported that the renowned singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 and ever since then the social media is abuzz with condolence messages. From the Punjabi industry to the Bollywood industry, everyone has mourned Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. In fact, several international celebs have also penned heartfelt notes for the late Punjabi singer and offered condolences. And now, Nigerian singer Burna Boy has paid an emotional tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala during one of his live shows.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Burna Boy dedicated his performance to Sidhu Moose Wala and even broke down while performing on stage. He was seen wiping his tears and even pointed a finger towards the sky. The renowned Nigerian singer’s heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala was hailed by the audience. According to media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala and Burna Boy were planning to collaborate for a mix tape. Earlier, Burna had shared a post on social media mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. He wrote, “I guess we will finish our mixtape in heaven. You gave me inspiration when nothing else was doing it.”

Check out Burna Boy’s video of getting emotional while paying a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala here:

Meanwhile, as Punjab police has been investigating the case, it is reported Sidhu Moose Wala had 19 bullet marks. According to a report published in NDTV, the late Punjabi singer’s autopsy suggested that the bullets had hit his kidneys, liver, lungs, and spine and that Sidhu Moose Wala had died within 15 minutes of the incident.

