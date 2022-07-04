Late Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani granted bail by Bombay High Court.

More than two years after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. On Monday, the court granted bail to Pithani who was reportedly arrested in May 2021 from Hyderabad in a narcotics case. Before Pithani, the late actor's former girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik Chakraborty as well as staff members at the late actor's residence were also arrested in the narcotics case.

While Rhea was granted bail after three months, her brother Shouvik was released a while later. Almost a year since his arrest, Pithani was granted bail by single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on a bond of Rs 50,000. As per PTI, Pithani had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.

He had sought bail, claiming he was framed in a false case. Pithani also claimed that he was never found in possession of any drugs, and nothing which could suggest he was involved in drug trafficking was recovered from him.

For the unversed, Siddharth Pithani lived with Sushant Singh Rajput in a plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was also present at home when the late actor passed away. It was widely reported that Siddharth Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty, Shouvik Chakraborty along with the late actor participated in consuming narcotics. However, Mumbai Police or CBI investigations have failed to dish out any concrete evidence. Investigators have also remained tight-lipped on their findings.

