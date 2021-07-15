Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta REACTS to Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh's Pavitra Rishta 2.0

As Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh begin shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2.0 as Archana and Manav, late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has spoken up about it. Here's what she wished for Ankita and Shaheer's show.

The show that gave late Sushant Singh Rajput's career a major boost and he became the face of it was Pavitra Rishta co-starring Ankita Lokhande. The late actor played the lead as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Now, as the show is being remade by Ekta Kapoor for the OTT platform, Shaheer Sheikh has stepped in to play Manav. As the announcement has gone viral, late Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share her stance on Shaheer stepping in as Manav and Pavitra Rishta 2.0 with him and Ankita.

Taking to her Instagram stories, late Sushant's sister Shweta sent prayers to the team of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 as she shared a boomerang video of Ankita as Archana with the clapboard. She also shared a photo of Shaheer as Manav and Ankita as Archana and wished them all the love for the 2.0 version of the show that originally had the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Shweta shared the posts and wrote, "I am so happy about this. Wishing luck to the Pavitra Rishta team." In another post, she wrote, "Prayers for the success of Pavitra Rishta."

For those not aware, Pavitra Rishta was one of the most successful shows back in the day and it made the late actor Sushant a household name. Ankita as Archana also received a lot of love from viewers back in the day. However, with the announcement of the 2.0 version, fans of the show and the late actor were disappointed. Many took to social media to express their displeasure and even called for a 'boycott'. However, several stars from the TV industry had welcomed the 2.0 version of Pavitra Rishta. On the muhurat day of the shoot, Ankita had shared several photos on social media that went viral.

Ankita had taken to her social media handle to share the news about the show being remade as she shared a video with the clapperboard for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She also shared a muhurat shot photo with Shaheer, who will be seen as Manav on the show. Sharing the post, Ankita had written, "Sometimes in most ordinary lives we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana in #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate" On the same post, Shweta Singh Kirti had commented and wished them luck.

