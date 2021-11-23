LATEST: Did Ayushmann Khurrana just confirm Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's relationship?

Rumor mills are buzzing with reports that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might tie the knot in the first half of December. Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ spoke about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Ayushmann is costarring alongside Vaani Kapoor in the film and the venture is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann in a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan spoke about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Siddharth asked Ayushmann about the actresses with whom he would like to do ‘aashiqui’ from the Hindi film industry and what kind of dates would he take them on.

Ayushmann replied by saying, “Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure”. Previously Harsh Vardhan Kapoor in a chat with Zoom had confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are in a relationship. He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Previously Vicky had opened up about the rumors of dating Katrina Kaif in a chat with Siddharth Kanan and said, “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything,” he had told Siddharth Kannan in October. “I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work,” he added.

