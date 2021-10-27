LATEST: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif to tie the knot at THIS place in December?

Rumors mills are buzzing with the reports about the alleged wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. ETimes has it that the exciting Bollywood couple will tie the knot in December and have decided to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations for their wedding. The source informed ETimes, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December."

ETimes reports that Katrina and Vicky will tie the nuptial knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It is also being reported that the wedding will take place in the first week of December.

Several fans of the couple got excited from hearing the news on social media and wrote complimentary things about the couple. A video went viral of Vicky and Katrina in Santacruz. Just before this video went viral, the reports of them getting married in December had surfaced. Well, the moment this video surfaced on the internet, fans could not keep their calm. One fan commented, “The blockbuster queen is gettin married this will be the most enormous wedding in bollywood history ever mark my words.” The second fan commented, “Feels like an official confirmation. best wishes to both..” The third fan wrote, “Omg omg omg I am so happy and excited for them. They will make such a nice pair.”

Vicky is currently basking in the glory of his latest release ‘Sardar Udham’. His performance has been praised by audiences and critics the world over. Meanwhile, Katrina is gearing up for her mega release ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar, which will come out in the theaters on 5 November.

