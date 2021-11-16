Laughter & sunshine: Kriti Sanon wishes ‘Kalank’ costar Aditya Roy Kapur a happy birthday; PIC

One of the busiest actors working currently in Hindi films, Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his birthday today. Several celebrities took to Instagram and wished the star on his special day. Varun Dhawan, who starred alongside Aditya in ‘Kalank’ took to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture of both of them to wish Aditya. Sanjana Sanghi, who is currently shooting ‘Om: The Battle Within’ with Aditya took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film wearing black attires to wish the star. Varun Dhawan wrote in his story, “Happy bday and see you soon boi”.

Kriti Sanon who aced screen alongside Aditya in a lovely song took to Instagram and wished him a happy birthday. Kriti shared a picture of Aditya and wrote in the caption, “Wish you all the love laughter, and sunshine”. Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 where he acted alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Aditya made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Guzaarish’ where he acted alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has given several notable performances in films including Action Replayy, Fitoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank, Ludo, etc.



In a conversation with Filmfare, the actor had once shared the qualities he wants in his life partner. He said that his partner should be honest. “She should be a fun-loving, non-judgmental, foodie and should love her family,” said Aditya. On the work front, he will be next seen in Om-The Battle Within opposite Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi and Thadam remake.

