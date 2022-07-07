With the launch of Amazon Alexa Originals, independent music artists reach millions of users!

“Alexa, start ORIGINALS”. And there begins an exclusive list of the latest songs by independent Indian artists that will leave you grooving and make your mood better. Wondering what is the new playlist that has got us hooked? Here’s the tea!

Alexa Originals by Amazon introduces us to an exclusive selection of new songs by four independent artists from India, Lisa Mishra, Vibha Sara, Gulraj Singh, and Diesby. You can now browse their latest releases, ‘Besabar’, ‘Bikhre’, ’Saathi’ ‘Downtown’, and an instrumental track as part of Alexa Originals.

Composed and sung by emerging music artists like Lisa Mishra who is a famed singer and songwriter especially known for her reprise versions of Bollywood tracks; Gulraj Singh, film music director and singer; Vibha Saraf, a Bollywood playback singer, and independent songwriter; and Diesby, an R&B artist who can sing in 3 languages.

According to singer and songwriter Lisa Mishra, “Besabar is an upbeat dance-pop song that I had so much fun making. I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it. I am also stoked to be the first few to collaborate with the Alexa team and super excited to see Alexa as the new millennial music destination."

Gulraj Singh talks about his experience, “I’m so happy to have ‘Saathi’ released as one of the first songs for ‘Alexa Originals’. The song celebrates the true spirit of companionship and friendship, and I had a great time working on it with my lyricist friend Manoj Yadav. I’m always excited to create original music and have experimented with some exciting soundscapes and interesting musical arrangements for my instrumental track. I can’t thank Amazon enough for this wonderful opportunity.”'