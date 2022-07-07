With the launch of Amazon Alexa Originals, independent music artists reach millions of users!
Amazon encourages independent music artists with the introduction of Alexa Originals. Listen to exclusive music by Indian composers Lisa Mishra, Vibha Saraf, Gulraj Singh, and Diesby on Alexa.
“Alexa, start ORIGINALS”. And there begins an exclusive list of the latest songs by independent Indian artists that will leave you grooving and make your mood better. Wondering what is the new playlist that has got us hooked? Here’s the tea!
Alexa Originals by Amazon introduces us to an exclusive selection of new songs by four independent artists from India, Lisa Mishra, Vibha Sara, Gulraj Singh, and Diesby. You can now browse their latest releases, ‘Besabar’, ‘Bikhre’, ’Saathi’ ‘Downtown’, and an instrumental track as part of Alexa Originals.
Composed and sung by emerging music artists like Lisa Mishra who is a famed singer and songwriter especially known for her reprise versions of Bollywood tracks; Gulraj Singh, film music director and singer; Vibha Saraf, a Bollywood playback singer, and independent songwriter; and Diesby, an R&B artist who can sing in 3 languages.
According to singer and songwriter Lisa Mishra, “Besabar is an upbeat dance-pop song that I had so much fun making. I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it. I am also stoked to be the first few to collaborate with the Alexa team and super excited to see Alexa as the new millennial music destination."
Gulraj Singh talks about his experience, “I’m so happy to have ‘Saathi’ released as one of the first songs for ‘Alexa Originals’. The song celebrates the true spirit of companionship and friendship, and I had a great time working on it with my lyricist friend Manoj Yadav. I’m always excited to create original music and have experimented with some exciting soundscapes and interesting musical arrangements for my instrumental track. I can’t thank Amazon enough for this wonderful opportunity.”'
And Diesby says, “Downtown is a Lover’s love letter, the spark of first love & the beats will keep you moving. It is the perfect song to dedicate to your beloved. I have created the song with a blend of Modern Afro Dance, R&b, and a touch of urban Punjabi flavor. Playing around with flavors makes the music universe interesting and that's what I enjoy with my fellow producer Chapter6. Elevate your mood with my next single ‘Downtown’ exclusively on Amazon Alexa Originals.”
Get ready to sway to the rhythm and beats of these talented artists with Alexa Originals! All you have to say is “Alexa, start originals” or request a specific song by the artist by saying, “Alexa, start Bikhre from Originals” and you are good to go! The best part is that these songs can be accessed for free on the Alexa app for smartphones, Amazon shopping app (Android only), Echo smart speakers, and many Alexa built-in devices.
It is no new secret that ever since the launch of Alexa in India, listening to music has been one of the most used features. Customers request Alexa to play 21.6 Lakh songs every day. In the last three years, the preference for music created by independent artists has increased significantly. On Amazon Prime Music, the plays for a song by independent music artists have increased by 37% in the same time frame. The launch of Alexa Originals aims to bring refreshing and original music to all users.
Catch a glimpse of the Alexa Originals here