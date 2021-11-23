Launda from Dilli & Mumbai ki Billi: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's cool cat exchange is very witty

Virat Kohli is currently in Mumbai where he is preparing for the second Test versus New Zealand which starts on December 3. To note, Kohli is on a break following the T20 World Cup. On Tuesday morning, the Indian skipper took to his social media handles to share the pictures of an unexpected visitor he had during a practice session at The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. In the photos, he is seen pampering a cat while it sat on his lap.

Kohli wrote in the caption, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice." But what grabbed our attention was an exchange between Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The actress wrote “Hello billi," to which, cricketer replied, “@anushkasharma launda from dilli and Mumbai ki billi." The interaction quickly grabbed fans' attention. Well, recently on Sunday the cricketer had dropped a mushy picture with his wife cum actress and called her ‘My rock’ followed by a heart emoji. Both were seen twinning in white.

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor dropped a hashtag, “desi Dwayne.” The actor was also seeking approval from his co-star and friend Varun Dhawan.

On the work front, the actress has been seen in advertisements but not in films. She was last seen in the film Zero which co-stars Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has this year delivered a baby girl Vamika. She is seen accompanying her husband on matches and shares updates from there.

