Lavish bungalow in Chennai to an apartment in LA; Properties owned by music maestro AR Rahman

Sometimes music heals the pain away, our joys, our sorrows, our thoughts are highly affected by the melodies we pick. In India we have a master magician who has represented Indian music on a global platform on a level that people from different parts of the world have been moved by the tunes he creates. From tiny villages in India to lavish venues in London or LA, you will find his harmonies everywhere. Most of us crave for his music because it brings an unimaginable warmth to our souls.

AR Rahman is undoubtedly one of the few Indian artists who has achieved worldwide critical acclaim. From being a national icon to emerging as a bankable musician globally, his transition is purely inspirational. The two-time Grammy winner has contributed immensely to the music industry of India in his career span of over three decades. Back in 2010, the Indian government honoured him with Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award. In addition to this, the star also has six National Film Awards, two Oscars, a Golden Globe and a whopping fifteen Filmfare Awards. We all know that AR Rahman often travels for shows, but he also has properties worth crores not only in India but also around the world. Here, we have detailed a few of them.

A Lavish Bungalow in Chennai

The music maestro owns a lavish Bungalow in Chennai. Inspired by his work, his home interiors derive inspiration from music. From leather sofas to a beautiful dining area, his home is nothing less than a paradise. It is also reported that his Chennai house has a special entertainment zone and an attached music studio where Rahman creates melodious tunes and rhythms.

A Plush apartment in LA

Along with Bollywood and Tollywood, Rahman has also significantly contributed to the music fraternity of the Hollywood industry. The Global icon is not unknown to prominent Hollywood celebs and often travels abroad for his music commitments. Reportedly, AR Rahman has a plush apartment in Los Angeles which also comes with an attached studio.

Apart from this, Rahman also owns a range of studios in vivid locations, First up comes his AM Studio located in his Chennai home in Kodambakkam Chennai. As per his official website, he also has studios under the name KM Musiq Studios in London, Los Angeles and Mumbai.

