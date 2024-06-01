Lawrence Bishnoi gang conspire 2nd attack on Salman Khan at Panvel farmhouse; Mumbai police arrest 4 accused: Report

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

Salman Khan's fans are deeply shocked and worried about the actor and his family after the recent shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence. More than a month later, the Navi Mumbai police disclosed on Saturday, June 1, 2024, that there was another attempted attack planned on the actor while he was on his way to his Panvel farmhouse. Four people were arrested in connection with this case last week.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang targeted second attack at Salman Khan

Reports indicate that Navi Mumbai Police has apprehended four individuals associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang under suspicion of plotting a second attack on Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Panvel. A senior police official in Panvel was tipped off, suggesting that members of the Bishnoi Lawrence gang were residing in the Panvel-Kalamboli area and surveilling Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, his farmhouse in Panvel, and other filming locations.

According to Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare stated that four arrests had been made in the case. He mentioned that the accused had been planning to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel. Regarding the Mumbai attack, when asked, Pansare mentioned, "Bishnoi has several groups working independently of each other, and we suspect one gang was conducting a recce in Panvel while the other was in Mumbai."

Mumbai Police arrests 4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Those arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police have been identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Vapsi Khan alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan.

The report suggests that according to police statements, Kashyap was in touch with someone in Pakistan named Dogar to buy AK-47 guns for the attack. After the attack, they planned to hide and meet up in Kanyakumari before going to Sri Lanka. Officers are now talking to the four arrested people to see if they have anything to do with the incident in Bandra.

Also, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested six people in connection with the Bandra case.

