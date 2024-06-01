Lawrence Bishnoi gang's plan to kill Salman Khan has connection to Sidhu Moosewala’s murder; here’s what we know

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang recently launched a second plot to attack Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Panvel, Maharashtra. This comes almost two months after the firing incident near his residence in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, that took place on April 14. Four gangsters from the Bishnoi gang who were plotting to target Salman at his farmhouse, were held by the police last week.

Amidst this, a new report has come up suggesting that the recent attempt to attack the superstar has a connection to the late Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala. For the uninitiated, Moosewala was shot dead in his car on May 29, 2022.

All about the link between Salman Khan’s attack and Moosewala’s murder

According to the latest development, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was reportedly planning to kill Salman Khan with the same gun that was used to target Sidhu Moosewala. As per an update by Asian News International, the Navi Mumbai Police has stated that the Bishnoi gang was conspiring to use a Turkey-made Zigana pistol to target Salman Khan.

“Lawrence Bishnoi gang was preparing to kill actor Salman Khan with the Turkey-made Zigana pistol which was also used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala: Navi Mumbai Police, “ the official X handle of ANI tweeted.

Check out the tweet here:

An overview of the recent attempted attack on Salman Khan

Quoting a source, India Today reported that the four shooters arrested in the case were planning to target Salman Khan by stopping his car and shooting him with AK-47 rifles in Panvel. They were identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh, alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia, alias Nahvi, Vaspi Khan, alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan, alias Javed Khan.

Reportedly, the members of the Bishnoi gang who were planning to shoot Salman Khan in their second attempted attack had receed the superstar’s Panvel farmhouse, his residence in Bandra, and filming locations.

“Some 20-25 people were involved in the planning of the foiled attempt. These four men were staying at different places in Panvel, even before the shooting in April,” Navi Mumbai Circle DCP Vivek Pansare said at a press conference on Saturday.

According to the police, they were in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently at the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

