Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility for firing at Gippy Grewal’s Canada home: ‘This message extends to Salman Khan’

In a shocking turn of events, gunshots were ringed outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s home in the White neighborhood of Vancouver, Canada. The infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the violent act in a Facebook post. He also stated that the action was taken because of his close association with Salman Khan.

On Saturday, a Facebook account under the name of Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s home. In the post, it has been mentioned that "Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach."

The post continues reading, “No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

The post further mentions, “Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means.”

In addition to this, the post in conclusion reads, “This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.”

When Lawrence Bishnoi demanded a public apology from Salman Khan

Notably, back in 2022, Lawrence Bishnoi had told the Delhi Police that his community wouldn’t exonerate Salman Khan unless he issues a public apology for killing a black buck, which is considered sacred in the Bishnoi community.

According to the Special commissioner of Delhi Police (special cell), HGS Dhaliwal, Lawrence Bishnoi had candidly stated that the court’s decision of discharging or punishing the actor wouldn’t be the last verdict as Bishnoi’s consider the black buck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji.

The commissioner had also informed Lawrence Bishnoi stating that, actor Salman Khan and his father (Salim Khan) either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them.

