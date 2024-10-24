Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin says entire community stands with him; Claims Salman Khan came with a chequebook to them: 'If we were hungry for money...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, threats and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin Ramesh Bishnoi has spoken extensively on the blackbuck controversy around Salman Khan. He clarified that the superstar brought a chequebook in front of their community. He went on to assert that the entire community stands with the dreaded gangster in the matter.

Speaking with NDTV, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Ramesh Bishnoi, demanded an apology from Salman Khan over the blackbuck hunting case. He stated that the actor’s family is playing with their religious sentiments and in case the actor doesn’t apologize, the law would do its job.

Ramesh further mentioned that their society loves wildlife and trees. He noted that their 363 ancestors have sacrificed their lives to save trees. "When Salman Khan killed the blackbuck, every Bishnoi's blood was boiling," he said further adding that they have left it to the court to decide.

"But if the community was made fun of, then it is natural for the society to get angry. Today, the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence in this matter," he further added. The infamous gangster’s cousin went on to state that Salman’s father and veteran writer, Salim Khan, accused the Lawrence gang of doing this for money.

He clarified the claim, asserting, " I want to remind him his son brought a chequebook in front of the community, saying fill in the figures and take it. If we were hungry for money, we would have taken it at that time."

Ramesh Bishnoi stated that the Sikandar actor was found guilty in the blackbuck case and was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment, whereas, no crime has been proven against Lawrence. He noted that he would be considered a criminal only when the court proved him guilty.

Denying Lawrence’s involvement in the Baba Siddique murder case and extortion cases, Ramesh divulged that the gangster has 110 acres of land and his brothers are landlords and wouldn't demand ransom in his name. According to him, people are using his name.

Salman Khan was accused of hunting a blackbuck, considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, during the shooting of Hum Sath Sath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998. He was found guilty by the Rajasthan High Court in 2018 and sent to five years in jail. He had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court and was later granted bail.

