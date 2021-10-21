Lawyer Rizwan Merchant on Aryan Khan’s bail rejection: They never alleged that he was a part of a conspiracy

Along with others accused, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail has been rejected and the star son is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail. In a recent chat with ETimes, lawyer Rizwan Merchant spoke about the bail rejection. He said, “It’s very unfortunate that the order of rejection of bail to Aryan Khan seems to have been based on material, which was nowhere in existence on day one when NCB charged Aryan with the “bailable offense” of consumption. They never alleged that he was a part of a conspiracy with others for consumption.”

Rizwan spoke about NCB’s reliance on WhatsApp chats in the case against Aryan Khan. He said, “The NCB’s reliance on WhatsApp chats also seems to be a misconstrued and misinterpreted piece of evidence, being relied upon by NCB to only prejudice the mind of the court and to bring Aryan within the network of traffickers. So that he doesn’t get the advantage of being treated separately from other accused, as a consumer. Because that is the very objective of the NDPS Act while dealing with consumers.”

Rizwan further added, “The finding of the court that Aryan seems to be a regular or frequent consumer doesn’t exclude him from the category of “consumers”. Consequently he is entitled to be treated differently, as is the provision in the law, with the option of even being granted immunity from prosecution under section 64A of the NDPS Act.” Rizwan further mentioned, “Every accused should be charged according to the role played by them. Supplier should be charged with trafficking and consumer should be charged with consumption.”

