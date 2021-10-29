Lawyer Satish Maneshinde expects Aryan Khan to return home today evening

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally got bail in the drug raid case. The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to him but with conditions. However, today there is news that he might be released today. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who represented him in the court, shared the information with the news agency ANI. He said that he is hopeful of getting the order from the court today and Aryan will be released till evening.

Talking to ANI, Satish Maneshinde said, “We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today itself. We're expecting to receive orders of HC from HC registry today evening. As soon as we get the orders we'll produce it in Spl NDPS court for completing other formalities & get release orders for Aryan Khan.” To understand the procedure, first, the order of the High Court will have to be sent to the Sessions Court. Then the defence (counsels representing Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha) will get the transcribed order.

Apart from Aryan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail on Thursday.

We're expecting to receive orders of HC from HC registry today evening. As soon as we get the orders we'll produce it in Spl NDPS court for completing other formalities & get release orders for Aryan Khan: Adv Satish Maneshinde, who represented Khan in drugs-on-cruise case to ANI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today itself: Adv Satish Maneshinde, who represented Khan in drugs-on-cruise case, to ANI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz, Munmun and several others were arrested on 3 October in NCB's cruise drugs bust case. They were moved to Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on 8 October and since then have been lodged there. Many celebrities have sent wishes to the couple after Aryan Khan got bail.

