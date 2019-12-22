Laxmi Agarwal denies being paid for Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak; Read Deets

Chhapaak inspiration Laxmi Agarwal denies being paid Rs 13 lakhs for the Deepika Padukone starrer and calls it fake news.

will soon be seen bringing the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on the celluloid. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak follows the story of Malti, an acid attack survivor who fights the society and rises above her struggles after a man pours acid on her face for denying his marriage proposal. The acid attack not only scars her face but also her soul. From the medical treatment, the unwelcoming reaction from society, court proceedings, mental trauma and self-acceptance, Chhapaak narrates the plight of the iron-willed survivor.

Inspired by the story Laxmi Agarwal, the film stars Deepika Padukone to play the role of an acid attack survivor. After the news of her association with the story, rumours of Laxmi Agarwal being paid Rs 13 lakhs by the makers of Chapaak started doing rounds on the internet. Taking to Instagram, Laxmi recently rubbished the news and denied accepting money for Deepika starrer Chapaak. Check out her post:

"Ye bilkul fake news hai. (It's a fake news)", Laxmi wrote in her caption, sharing an article that spoke about Laxmi being paid Rs. 13 lakh for bringing her story on the screen.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhpaak is slated for January 10, 2020 release. The Deepika starrer is all set to lock horns with 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the Box Office as both the films share their release date.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. He plays Malti's partner Amol in the film. His character is inspired by Alok Dixit, a social activist and Laxmi's partner.

