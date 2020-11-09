Laxmi Tripathi hails Akshay Kumar's act in Laxmii: He should be appreciated for doing such a strong film

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has lauded Akshay Kumar’s performance in Laxmii. Here’s what she said.

and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film features Khiladi Kumar in a never before seen avatar as he donned saree for the first time on the silver screen. It goes without saying that Laxmii was among the most highly-awaited films of this year as it deals with the stereotype against the transgenders. Today, as the movie has finally released, Akshay’s performance is being lauded by everyone. Recently, a special premiere of the film was held in Delhi for the transgender community. Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi watched it and was moved by Akshay’s performance and by the representation.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Laxmi was all praises for the film and also appealed to everyone to watch the film first before criticising it. She said, “Some publications are opposing it, and putting up articles against it. How much do they know about the reality? I am really shocked. What do you mean by that? There are many films I also acted in, nobody bought it, it’s a business. Without seeing a film, on the eve of it’s release, these articles are being written.”

She further revealed that for her, the best part of the film was seeing the talented actor playing the role so brilliantly and aptly showing the current situation for the transgender community. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “Any transgender is equal to any man or woman, which comes out from the film in a very strong way. I believe it is wonderful, and instead of criticism, we should appreciate Akshay ji for being such a strong man and doing such a strong film.”

On a related note, Laxmii is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana and deals with the stereotype against the transgenders. The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Laxmii’s Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani make a stylish pair during the promotions of their horror comedy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×