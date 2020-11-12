Laxmii: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani's supernatural flick flooded with low ratings on IMDb

Laxmii's low IMDb ratings seem to have left everyone in shock. The movie released a few days back on Disney+ Hotstar.

The horror-comedy Laxmii has been creating a buzz in the media ever since its inception. After a lot of speculations, the movie finally released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. Featuring and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, it reportedly broke viewership records upon its release on the OTT platform. It also broke the record of late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara of having the biggest movie opening on the popular streaming platform.

However, as luck would have it, the IMDb score of Laxmii is, unfortunately, terrible as most of the users have reportedly given it a 1-star rating at the same. Yes, you heard it right. The movie has been able to make a score of only 2.4/10 and has received a low rating from around 12000 users. So far, Laxmii has received 17k+ ratings but there is no surety about the score going up or down in the coming days.

Earlier, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 received a similar flak from the audience but that was due to the nepotism row. However, numerous reports have pointed out reasons like an inane storyline, over-the-top acting, and ridiculous representation of the transgender community to be some of the reasons behind the movie witnessing a drop in its ratings. Talking about Laxmii, it has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of Muni 2: Kanchana. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, and others in the lead roles.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii breaks viewership record of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :News 18

Share your comment ×