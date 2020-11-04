Laxmii: Did you know Akshay Kumar danced with 100 transgenders in the song BamBholle?

Akshay Kumar has been making the headlines for his performance in the recently released song BamBholle from his movie Laxmii.

It is just a couple of days left for the release of and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii and the audience can’t keep calm about the same. The movie has been the talk of the town since its inception and the intriguing trailer has added on to the excitement of the audience. Adding on to this, the makers have also been sharing songs from the movie which are winning hearts already. Recently, makers unveiled the song BamBholle which has taken the internet by a storm as it features Akshay performing as a transgender.

Interestingly, Akshay’s performance in the song has left everyone impressed as people are finding it difficult to get over his stunning Tandav moves in the song. He did leave the fans awestruck with his commendable energy. While BamBholle has been the talk of the town ever since, do you know the superstar was performing with 100 transgenders in the song. Yes! You read it right. The song, which has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya had 100 transgenders as background dancers and they, undoubtedly, did a fabulous job matching Akshay’s steps in BamBholle.

To note, Laxmii happens to be official Bollywood remake of Raghava Lawrence’s 2011 release Tamil film Kanchana. The horror comedy will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kiara after their 2019 release Good Newwz and the Kesari star will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the movie. Also starring Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, Laxmii will be releasing on OTT platforms on November 9.

