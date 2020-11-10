Laxmii Meets Pennywise: Akshay Kumar starrer incorporates IT's horrifying clown to amp up the fear

Laxmii released on the OTT platform this week. The horror-comedy incorporates Pennywise featured in the Hollywood movie IT.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

After much delay, and Kiara Advani's Laxmii finally released on the OTT platform. The Bollywood flick kicked off the Diwali week with its release on Monday evening. For the unversed, Laxmii is an official remake of Tamil movie Kanchana. Director Raghava Lawrence helmed the OG film as well as the Hindi remake. The horror-comedy sees Akshay essay the role of Asif who is possessed with the spirit of Laxmii, a transgender in the quest of revenge. Kiara Advani plays the actor's wife in the movie. The movie received mixed reactions initially while many film critics weren't impressed with the movie.

Setting aside the reactions, we sat down to watch the movie and we were caught off-guard with one of the scenes. While we were prepared to watch Raghava leave no stone unturned to scare the hell out of us, we weren't prepared to see him incorporate the famous Pennywise. For the unversed, Pennywise is a horrifying clown featured in the international horror movie IT. When Laxmii pays a visit to the man she wants revenge from, instead of turning up in the possessed avatar of Asif, Raghava recreates Pennywise in the scene. The character crawls out of a fridge instead of the sewer as seen in the OG horror movie from the west.

Did adding Pennywise to Laxmii help the movie? Those who have watched it, let us know your thoughts about the scene in the comments below.

Another surprise that came our way was the actor who played the OG Laxmii in the movie. Find out which actor essayed the role in the link below.

