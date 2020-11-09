Laxmii Movie: THIS popular actor plays the original Laxmii in Akshay Kumar starrer

The Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmii features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. But it has a surprise package for the audience.

’s Laxmii has been one of the most anticipated movies in the year. After all, the movie has been the superstar’s first release of the year and it has brought the Khiladi Kumar in a never seen before avatar. As per the trailer, Akshay was seen donning a saree avatar and his performance is leaving everyone intrigued. While he is seen playing the role of a man possessed by a ghost of a transgender named Laxmii, there have been speculations about who is the real Laxmii.

Well, as Laxmii has released today, the suspense over the original Laxmii has come to an end. Much to everyone’s surprise, Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Laxmii in the movie. Undoubtedly, Sharad’s appearance as a transgender has come as a surprise for everyone as he was seen playing such role for the first time on the silver screen. At the same time, he is bound to impress the viewers with his stint as Laxmii as well. To note, Laxmii marks Sharad’s second collaboration with Akshay after their 2019 release comedy drama Housefull 4.

Interestingly, Laxmii happens to be the official Bollywood remake of 2011 release Tamil film Kanchana. Apart from Akshay and Sharad, the movie also features Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead. While Akshay has worn a saree for the first time, he even spoke about facing difficulties with performing in a saree and claimed that Laxmii has been the most mentally intensive he has played in 30 years of his career. Apart from Akshay, Laxmii will also feature Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

