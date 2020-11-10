Laxmii new song Start Stop out: Akshay Kumar steals the show with his killer dance moves; WATCH

The new song titled Start Stop from Laxmii has been released and it has left fans in awe of Akshay Kumar’s dancing skills. Check out the song.

starrer Laxmii has finally released on Disney+ Hotstar this Monday and the much-anticipated film has opened up to mixed reviews. The Raghava Lawrence directorial featured Khiladi Kumar in a never before seen avatar as he donned a saree for the first time on the silver screen. Needless to say, Akshay’s outstanding performance in the film has left everyone intrigued. Ahead of the release, the talented actor left no stone unturned to make the film a massive hit. From sharing the film’s songs to treating us with the posters, Akshay has promoted the film with great zeal.

As we speak of this, the makers have released a new song titled Start Stop from Laxmii. Sharing the song, Akshay tweeted, “Start. Stop. Repeat because this song won’t let you stop dancing on its beats.#StartStop out now!” In the foot-tapping number, the Kesari star can be seen showcasing his killer dance moves. Raja Hasan has crooned the song, while the lyrics have been penned by Vayu. The music is given by Tanishk Bagchi. In the song, Akshay can be seen shaking a leg with with ghosts, zombies and babas

Check out the song:

It goes without saying that Akshay has stolen the show in the latest track that will surely make you all put on your dancing shoes. On a related note, a special premiere of the film was recently held in Delhi for the transgender community. Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi watched it and was moved by Akshay’s performance and by the representation.

Talking about the film, Laxmii is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana. The movie that deals with the stereotype against the transgenders, also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Read Also: Laxmii Twitter reactions: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed response from netizens

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×