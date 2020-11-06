  1. Home
Laxmii Song Ab Hamari Baari Hai: Akshay Kumar & Kiara send out strong message about breaking gender stereotype

Akshay Kumar is seen playing the lead role in Laxmii and his never seen before appearance has been grabbing a lot of attention.
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Laxmii has been making the headlines for more than one reason. The movie will feature Akshay in a never seen before avatar as he will be donning a saree for the first time on the silver screen. Besides, the Raghava Lawrence directorial also deals with the stereotype against the transgenders. Needless to say, Laxmii is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the audience is looking forward to Laxmii’s release on OTT platforms, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience’s excitement intact.

Recently, Akshay released a special video on social media urging people to stand up for equal rights and love for the transgenders. The video was shot in greyscale mode and featured Akshay with Kiara Advani and Laxmim Narayan Tripath who is a transgender rights activist. In the video, Akshay spoke about breaking the stereotype against the third gender. He captioned the video as, “Nazar se bachne ke liye toh bahot tikke laga liye, nazariya badalne wala tikka lagane ki #AbHamariBaariHai. Let's break the gender stereotype and extend our support to the third gender with a Laal Bindi that stands for equal love and respect.”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s video with a strong message:

Interestingly, it hasn’t been long when Akshay had opened up about facing difficulties with performing in a saree and even claimed that Laxmii has been the most mentally intensive he has played in 30 years of his career. Talking about his struggles with saree, Akshay said, “In one word, saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experiences for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar opens up on challenges he faced during Laxmmi Bomb shoot; Calls it most mentally intensive role

EQUALITY IS MUST

