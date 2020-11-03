Laxmii song BamBholle: Akshay Kumar is entertainment powerhouse in THIS explosive track from horror comedy

Akshay Kumar, who has been the talk of the town for his quirky avatar in Laxmii, has released the new track from the movie which is titled as BamBholle.

is one of the actors who doesn’t miss a chance to surprise his audience with his movies. After winning hearts with his hilarious stint in 2019 release Good Newwz, the Khiladi Kumar is coming up with yet another interesting movie – Laxmii wherein Akshay will be seen in a never seen before avatar. This Raghava Lawrence directorial has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and the intriguing trailer has left the fans wanting for more.

Adding on to their excitement, the makers have released the second song of the horror comedy and it is titled as BamBholle. Sharing the announcement, Akshay called it ‘the most explosive song’. “Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga,” he added. The song featured Akshay dancing wearing a saree and his powerhouse performance will leave you amazed. BamBholle has been sung by singer and rapper Viruss. To note, Akshay’s stint in the song is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as he has been performing in the transgender avatar. For the uninitiated, Akshay had admitted that he did face difficulties performing with a saree and his incredible performance is proof to his hard work for the movie.

Take a look at Laxmii song BamBholle:

Interestingly, Laxmii happens to be the remake of 2011 released Tamil film Kanchana which featured Raghava in the lead. Apart from Akshay, the movie will also feature Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar in the lead. Laxmii will be releasing on OTT platforms on November 9 and will serve as a perfect pre-Diwali gift for the audience.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar as Laxmii is here to spook you on Halloween with Kiara Advani in new poster of the horror comedy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×