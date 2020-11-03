  1. Home
Laxmii song BamBholle: Netizens in awe of Akshay Kumar’s new track from movie; Call it an ‘absolute banger’

Fans are appreciating Akshay’s looks and his power-packed performance in the song Bam Bholle in the movie.
33483 reads Mumbai
Laxmii song BamBholle: Netizens in awe of Akshay Kumar's new track from movie; Call it an 'absolute banger'
After releasing Burj Khalifa, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii have released the second song titled Bam Bholle from the film. It is an absolute treat for Akshay Kumar’s fans. The Khidali actor can be seen in a fierce avatar in the track. However, Akshay never fails to entertain his fans and this time also he did the same. The song featured Akshay, who can be seen wearing a red saree and dancing. His kickass moves and stellar performance in the song steals the show.

Before the release of the song, an excited Akshay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga.” The foot-tapping number has been crooned by singer and rapper Viruss. Now, Akshay’s fans have taken to their Twitten handles to appreciate the song and the actor’s performance. And it seems the Good Newwz star never misses a chance to impress them. Now, netizens are calling Akshay’s latest track from Laxmii an ‘absolute banger.’

One of his fans, wrote, “I don't think anyone can deny that #BamBholle is an absolute banger! FireFire  A powerpacked performance by Akshay Kumar and the dance troupe! An exhilarating composition by Ullumanati & sung by Viruss!”

Another one wrote, “Laxmii is not an OTT material. #BamBholle is next level stuff. Firepls rethink of theatrical release, @akshaykumar.”

One more user wrote, “Akshay Kumar in #BamBholle What an energetic Performance by #AkshayKumar #Laxmii @akshaykumar@advani_kiara.”

Check out other interesting tweets here:

Initially, the title of the film was Laxmi bomb but later the makers changed it and renamed as Laxmii due to several protests from Hindu organizations against the title. Directed by Raghav Lawrence, Laxmii is slated to be released on November in an OTT platform.

Also Read: Laxmii song BamBholle: Akshay Kumar is entertainment powerhouse in THIS explosive track from horror comedy

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Blockbuster loading ...

