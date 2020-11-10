Laxmii Twitter reactions: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed response from netizens

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii finally rolled it out on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's how Twitterati has responded to the movie.

The much-anticipated movie, Laxmii has finally released on Disney+ Hotstar this Monday, i.e., November 9, 2020. Featuring and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the comedy-horror drama has been making headlines ever since its inception. Right from the changing of its title to avoid controversy to a few sections demanding a ban on it, the movie remained in the news one way or the other. After a lot of speculations, the makers rolled it out on the OTT platform.

Now, it’s time to know about Twitterati’s reaction on the same. So, Laxmii has received a mixed response from the netizens. While some of them have liked the movie, a few others have expressed disappointment over a few flaws in the same. However, most of them are all praises for , Kiara Advani, and the rest of the star cast’s performance in the same. Sharad Kelkar, who made a cameo appearance in the movie, has also received heaps of praises from the Twitterati.

However, many of them are of the opinion that the Hindi remake could not create much magic as that of the original one which is Muni 2: Kanchana. Meanwhile, a few others went on to call it a mass entertainer. On the other hand, some users did not find the comedy and horror elements in the movie appealing. Most of them did praise the star cast, songs, and the climax of Laxmii. The movie has been directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Meanwhile, check out the Twitter reactions below:

Wowwww!!! What an amazing movie.. I was both scared and laughing while watching this movie... Great movie.. Gonna watch it again for sure akshaykumar advani_kiara SharadK7 offl_Lawrence #Laxmii #LaxmiBomb pic.twitter.com/JDllrMJQbE — Kanupriya Singh Chouhan (Kanuc149) November 9, 2020

Watched #Laxmii not so good — Kanchu (kanchan789) November 9, 2020

Appreciation tweet for SharadK7 give this guy any kinda roles and he's gonna give his 100% . He has done some insane work as #Laxmii — ＲＭＥＯ (Akshays_Storm) November 9, 2020

#Laxmii

Akshay Kumar is going through Adam Sandler syndrome. Performing his best, but forcing laughter on audience in movies .

Not Akki's fault , but they have ruined a proper massy entertainer.

And SharadK7 did a fabulous act too. But, movie isn't even close !!#LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/YBBgOHg8Xh — Kaustuv Dwivedi (dwivedi_kaustuv) November 9, 2020

The trailer was a perfect setup to make us watch the film. I think akshaykumar perfectly nailed his character but the direction and the screenplay laked the magic it should have had. If you call kanchana a hit and excellent film then you can watch #Laxmii #LaxmiiReview — Debabrata (Debabrata25_) November 9, 2020

What a lame movie #Laxmii is. Had to stop it midway only. Unbearable. A disaster writtenn all over it. #LaxmiiReview #Laxmmi pic.twitter.com/XrcXBjtixE — Sanjay Sarvaiya (Protein_boy) November 9, 2020

#LaxmiiReview #Laxmii

Movie is good but compare to original (kanchana)

BGM is not up to mark

Also they include forced comedy

Except Akshay Kumar and sharad Kelkar

Other characters acting is not good

Rating : 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/2QNP8yJMQZ — Michael Myers. (MichaelMyersh) November 9, 2020

Also Read: Laxmi Tripathi hails Akshay Kumar's act in Laxmii: He should be appreciated for doing such a strong film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×