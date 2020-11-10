  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Laxmii Twitter reactions: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed response from netizens

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii finally rolled it out on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's how Twitterati has responded to the movie.
Mumbai
Laxmii Twitter reactions: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed response from netizensLaxmii Twitter reactions: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed response from netizens
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The much-anticipated movie, Laxmii has finally released on Disney+ Hotstar this Monday, i.e., November 9, 2020. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the comedy-horror drama has been making headlines ever since its inception. Right from the changing of its title to avoid controversy to a few sections demanding a ban on it, the movie remained in the news one way or the other. After a lot of speculations, the makers rolled it out on the OTT platform. 

Now, it’s time to know about Twitterati’s reaction on the same. So, Laxmii has received a mixed response from the netizens. While some of them have liked the movie, a few others have expressed disappointment over a few flaws in the same. However, most of them are all praises for Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and the rest of the star cast’s performance in the same. Sharad Kelkar, who made a cameo appearance in the movie, has also received heaps of praises from the Twitterati.

However, many of them are of the opinion that the Hindi remake could not create much magic as that of the original one which is Muni 2: Kanchana. Meanwhile, a few others went on to call it a mass entertainer. On the other hand, some users did not find the comedy and horror elements in the movie appealing. Most of them did praise the star cast, songs, and the climax of Laxmii. The movie has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. 

Meanwhile, check out the Twitter reactions below:

Also Read: Laxmi Tripathi hails Akshay Kumar's act in Laxmii: He should be appreciated for doing such a strong film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Laxmii Movie: THIS popular actor plays the original Laxmii in Akshay Kumar starrer
Laxmi Tripathi hails Akshay Kumar's act in Laxmii: He should be appreciated for doing such a strong film
Newswrap, November 6: Salman Khan's Antim, Laxmii song Ab Hamari Baari Hai, FIR against Milind Soman & more
Laxmii Song Ab Hamari Baari Hai: Akshay Kumar & Kiara send out strong message about breaking gender stereotype
Netizens trend 'Ban Laxmmi Movie' & claim Akshay Kumar's film hurts religious sentiments, promotes love jihad
Laxmii: Did you know Akshay Kumar danced with 100 transgenders in the song BamBholle?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement