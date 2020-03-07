Laxmmi Bomb actor Akshay Kumar on detox plans: The only detox from work is more work as that rejuvenates me

Akshay Kumar opened up on his detox plans as he said that the only detox from work is more work

refuses to slow down and after giving blockbuster films in 2019, this Khiladi has an even busier 2020. That’s right! From Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re to others, has a busy 2020, and during a recent interview, when this Mission Mangal actor was asked about his detox plan, the actor had a rather interesting take on his detox plans. While most of us would want to travel the world as part of a detox plan, knowing Akshay and his love for his work, the actor detox plans involve more work

“The only detox from work is more work. That’s what rejuvenates me. I like travelling to Maldives- South Africa and even a drive to Lonvalala,” shared Akshay. From action to comedy and drama, there is no single genre that Akshay has left untouched and when he was asked if there is some other genre that he wishes to explore, Akshay said in today’s day and age, people are accepting films which are different and talk about social causes and therefore, at a time, when content is king, actors can do films on a lot of issues. Akshay said that unlike 12 years back, the audience today is ready to see a film on sanitary pads, toilets, IVF, and sperm donation. “So many issues can be touched on, so many histories events be recreated. I want to do it all, it’s a good time to be a actor,” said Akshay. A few days back, after wrapping up Laxmmi Bomb in Mumbai, the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi re kick-started in Varanasi and the film will see Akshay working with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies 2020: From Sooryavanshi to Prithviraj, Khiladi Kumar has THESE releases this year

Now, we all know that Akshay Kumar and will have a box office clash on Eid 2020, and during a recent interview, Akshay Kumar opened up the box office clash as he said that this is not his life’s first clash and that when he was at a studio, he happened to meet Salman Khan and the two chatted and didn’t even discuss the clash. Instead of being negative, Akshay said that during the festive period, two films can easily be divided between 6000 screens.

Take a look at the still from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Atrangi Re:

ALSO READ | PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are back in the bay post anniversary celebrations

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More