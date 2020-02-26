Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani shoot for the climax of the film leaving fans excited; WATCH

Besides Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, and Bachchan Pandey.

surprised his fans when he unveiled the first look of Laxmmi Bomb on social media wherein he will be seen playing the role of a transgender. In the first look of the film, Akshay was seen draped in a saree and dressed up as a woman flaunting his kohl eyes. And today, thanks to social media, we got our hands on a video wherein the cast of Laxmmi Bomb are seen shooting for the climax scene of the film as the shoot nears its end.

In the video which is shot in Mumbai, we can see the premise of the climax shoot wherein we see a temple, which looks like the same temple which had Akshay stand in front of a temple with dark eyes, bangles and a huge red bindi, and in the climax video, we see the same temple in the backdrop. As soon as fan clubs shared the video on social media, the video went viral with fans expressing a sense of excitement over the film and getting a glimpse of the climax.

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, the film is directed by Raghava Lawrence, and the film stars , Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. Besides Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, and Bachchan Pandey.

Credits :Twitter

Read More