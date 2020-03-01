Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer wraps up the shoot of the comedy horror film; See pic

The team of Laxmmi Bomb starring Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the final schedule of the film which is all set to release on 22nd May 2020.

and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb had created a strong buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. Akshay's first look from the film where the actor is draped in a saree and dressed up as a woman flaunting his kohl eyes was loved and appreciated by the audience. Recently, a climax scene of the film had gone viral on social media. The video is shot in Mumbai wherein we see a temple. And now the team of Laxmmi Bomb has wrapped up the final schedule of the film.

Kiara shared a wrap-up picture from the sets of the film in which we can see Akshay standing in the middle with his team striking a perfect pose as they wrap up the shoot. The pic was posted by producer Shabinaa Khan which was reposted by Kiara. Sharing the pic, the producer wrote, "Its a wrap up on Laxmmi Bomb. Missed you Kiara Advani. See you in cinemas on 22:05:2020." For the uninitiated, Kiara is shooting in Jaipur for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 hence she was not there for the climax shoot of Laxmmi Bomb.

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay will be seen playing the role of a transgender. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of the South film Muni 2: Kanchana. The filming began in April 2019 and is all set to hit the theaters on 22nd May 2020. The movie also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar and Tarun Arora in pivotal roles.

