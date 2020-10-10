  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Iss area ki queen hoon main’ dialogue inspires hilarious memes

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will witness an OTT release on November 9, 2020
14280 reads Mumbai
Laxmmi Bomb inspires hilarious memesLaxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Iss area ki queen hoon main’ dialogue inspires hilarious memes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After all the wait, finally, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb dropped the trailer of the film online. Within minutes, #LaxmmiBomb was trending on Twitter and while some loved Akshay Kumar as the sari-clad fierce Laxmmi, others had mixed opinions. But what caught our eye was when netizens erupted with hilarious memes. To begin with, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb has Akshay say, ‘Iss area ki queen hoon main (I am the queen of this area)’ and looks like, this dialogue has netizens erupt with laughter as it has become a hot favourite with meme-makers.

Also, another dialogue that has Akshay say, ‘Sabse bada bhoot toh yahi hai,’ has also turned into a meme. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and the film will witness an OTT release on November 9, 2020. Talking about the film, it is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana and in the film, the protagonist gets possessed by the spirits of three ghosts - a transgender woman, a Muslim man and an intellectually challenged kid. While earlier the film was set to release on Eid 2020, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film opted for an OTT release. As we speak, Laxmmi Bomb will release online on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar as a Diwali treat for fans.

Later, Akshay's Bollywood co-stars such as Kriti Kharbanda, Taapsee and others showered immense love on the trailer and praised AK for his performance. 

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Celeb Reactions: Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & more hail Akshay Kumar starrer
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed reactions from Twitterati
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: YouTube hides upvote and downvote numbers after Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli backlash
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts
Laxmmi Bomb: Netizens can’t keep calm as the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer will be releasing tomorrow
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb set for theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on THIS date

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement