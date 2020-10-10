Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Iss area ki queen hoon main’ dialogue inspires hilarious memes

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will witness an OTT release on November 9, 2020

After all the wait, finally, the makers of and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb dropped the trailer of the film online. Within minutes, #LaxmmiBomb was trending on Twitter and while some loved as the sari-clad fierce Laxmmi, others had mixed opinions. But what caught our eye was when netizens erupted with hilarious memes. To begin with, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb has Akshay say, ‘Iss area ki queen hoon main (I am the queen of this area)’ and looks like, this dialogue has netizens erupt with laughter as it has become a hot favourite with meme-makers.

Also, another dialogue that has Akshay say, ‘Sabse bada bhoot toh yahi hai,’ has also turned into a meme. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and the film will witness an OTT release on November 9, 2020. Talking about the film, it is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana and in the film, the protagonist gets possessed by the spirits of three ghosts - a transgender woman, a Muslim man and an intellectually challenged kid. While earlier the film was set to release on Eid 2020, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film opted for an OTT release. As we speak, Laxmmi Bomb will release online on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar as a Diwali treat for fans.

Later, Akshay's Bollywood co-stars such as Kriti Kharbanda, Taapsee and others showered immense love on the trailer and praised AK for his performance.

#LaxmmiBombTrailer Every Bride in her Wedding video : pic.twitter.com/17quWzbRDY — Vishal Bansal (@The_MemeBaaaz) October 9, 2020

*Me struggling to find something in my drawer* Mom after finding it in 5 seconds:#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/4hhW8OYWFM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 9, 2020

Agar Rcb IPL jeet gayi toh pic.twitter.com/tCb3yYzzXw — Varthik Singh (@LuNaTiC_Varthik) October 9, 2020

When my sister asks for half plate Maggi that I made My reaction is pic.twitter.com/ETW2k5j5qZ — Being Sanskari (@beingsanskari__) October 9, 2020

