Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will witness an OTT release on November 9, 2020

After teasing moviegoers with a teaser of Laxmmi Bomb, finally, the makers of the film have dropped the trailer online. And what do we say, the trailer looks LIT. and Kiara Advani’s film Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror film, and directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film will witness an OTT release. For all those who don’t know, Laxmmi Bomb is the official remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana that starred Raghava Lawrence, R Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman.

Headlined by , Laxmmi Bomb will see him play the role of a transgender in the film for the first time in his career. As soon as we press the ‘Play’ button, we hear Akshay Kumar say ‘Yeh Bhoot Voot kuch nahi hota hai’ and next, we hear the shrills of a girl. Thereafter, Akshay Kumar mouths a powerful dialogue that goes like, “Jiss din sach mein mere saamne, bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam, chudiyaan pehen loonga,” and what awaits us is a circus of family and ghosts as Akshay Kumar transforms into a fierce Laxmmi.

In the video, we also see Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar romance in the deserts of Abu Dhabi while Akshay balances his act as Kiara’s hero and as the fierce Laxmmi. While earlier the film will set to release on Eid 2020, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film opted for an OTT release. As we speak, Laxmmi Bomb will release online on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar as a Diwali treat for fans. Sharing the trailer of the film, Akshay wrote, “Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!...” Earlier, while launching the first two looks of Laxmmi Bomb during a live interaction, Akshay Kumar called the genre of the movie his “favourite” and a “passion project”.

Check out the video here:

