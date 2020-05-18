Laxmmi Bomb, Gunjan Saxena, Coolie No 1: Which Bollywood film do you wish to see release next on OTT? COMMENT

One of the first big ticket Bollywood films to head to the digital platform is Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo. Which film do you think should take the OTT route? Comment below.

The film industry in India as well as across the world has been left crippled due to the indefinite shutdown of theatres amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During these troubling times, producers in India have turned to web streaming platforms to make sure their films reach maximum number of audiences and households. One of the first big ticket Bollywood films to head to the digital platform is Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo. The decision has naturally left multiplex cinema chain owners disgruntled with producers. However, the news has been welcomed by netizens who are looking forward to more such releases on OTT platforms.

The months of April, May, June and July were packed with some big banner films slated to release. Janhvi Kapoor was set to star in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and after the poster created much noise,the film was slated to release in April. Followed by that, was and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 which was expected to hit the theatres on May 1.

Whereas, starrer Laxmmi Bomb was chalked out for a May release as well. Akshay's character as a transgender created a massive buzz and had his fans anticipating all the more. Newbies Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were ready to take us on an unusual ride with their film Khaali Peeli in June and their fans were quite excited for the same.

In July, was slated to return in dad Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 after her last flop release Kalank in 2019.

Considering that theatres won't reopen for at least another two months or so, which film do you think should take the OTT route and release on a web streaming platform? Let us know in the comments below.

