Laxmmi Bomb: Netizens can’t keep calm as the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer will be releasing tomorrow

As Laxmmi Bomb is heading for a digital release, Akshay Kumar has revealed that the trailer of the movie will be out on October 8.

has been making the headlines ever since he has been back in action amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The actor has resumed the shooting last month and he couldn’t be happier. Needless to say, his fans have also been missing his presence on the screen. But their wait is going to end soon as Akshay is coming up with his first release of the year – Laxmmi Bomb. The movie will be witnessing a digital release and has been grabbing the attention since its inception.

Recently, the Khiladi Kumar shared an interesting update about Laxmmi Bomb and revealed that the trailer will be releasing tomorrow. This update has taken the social media by a storm and fans can’t wait to watch the trailer of Akshay starrer. A Twitter user wrote, “Hum Hassenge bhi or sath me ghar valo ke sath milkar darenge bhi... Is Diwali #LaxmmiBomb ke sath... #LaxmmiBombTrailer finally releasing tomorrow... ExcitedFor LaxmiBomb Trailer.” Another user tweeted, “I'm superbly Excited For LaxmiBomb Trailer, just can't wait now.....” One of the Twitter user also wrote, “Really excited for tomorrow because the bomb is going to Burst.”

Take a look at tweets ahead of the release of Laxmmi Bomb Trailer:

Hum Hassenge bhi or sath me ghar valo ke sath milkar darenge bhi... Is Diwali #LaxmmiBomb ke sath... #LaxmmiBombTrailer finally releasing tomorrow...

ExcitedFor LaxmiBomb Trailer https://t.co/NKbThOG5b8 — Rahul Wadhwani (@WadhwaniRahul1) October 8, 2020

Whole India is excited for #LaxmmiBombTrailer Tomorrow.

Hope for dhamaka pic.twitter.com/nl0ixr4ZYG — Rishabh Tomar #AK53 (@Stylish_Khiladi) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, apart from Laxmmi Bomb which will be releasing on November 9, Akshay will also be seen in Bell Bottom with , Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. He will also be starting the shooting of his first period drama Prithviraj soon which will mark the Bollywood debut of beauty queen Manushi Chhillar and Farhad Samji directorial action movie Bachchan Pandey.

