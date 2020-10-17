Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani set to arrive with the biggest party anthem tomorrow

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be seen together in Laxmmi Bomb. The first song Burj Khalifa will be out tomorrow. The teaser featuring Akshay and Kiara will leave you excited.

and Kiara Advani are all set to win hearts with their horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb on the occasion of Diwali. While the trailer has already managed to leave an impact on audiences, the first song, Burj Khalifa is all set to drop tomorrow. Ahead of it, Laxmmi Bomb makers shared a teaser of the song featuring Akshay and Kiara in a stunning avatar. The song featured both Akshay and Kiara, who are playing the leads in the horror-comedy.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a teaser of the song where she and Akshay could be seen setting the stage on fire with their sizzling moves and chemistry. From distinct looks to smooth moves, everything about the song's teaser will leave you excited for the full video that will drop tomorrow. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is shot in Dubai in a stylish manner. The song also features the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "ONG OUT TOMORROW! #BurjKhalifa

#FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex." The video was also shared by producer Tusshar Kapoor on social media. He wrote, "Bas ek din aur! Aa rahe hai hum lekar the biggest party anthem of the year #BurjKhalifa, aapke jee jeetne!Red heart."

Take a look at Akshay and Kiara in Laxmmi Bomb song teaser:

Meanwhile, the song will drop tomorrow. The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb featured Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar. Akshay plays a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost. His impactful performance in the trailer left even impressed. Aamir too praised the trailer recently on social media. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. It is helmed by Raghav Lawrence and produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 9 on DisneyPlusHotstar.

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

