Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Netizens can’t keep calm for the first track of Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy

As the Laxmmi Bomb team has released the teaser of its first song Burj Khalifa, here’s what the netizens have to say about the same.

, who has always managed to create a buzz with his choice of films, is once again making the headlines for his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie happens to be a horror comedy and the trailer has already got the tinselville buzzing as the audience is eagerly waiting to watch Khiladi Kumar in a never before seen avatar opposite Kiara Advani. While we still have a couple of weeks to go before the release of Laxmmi Bomb, the makers are making sure to keep the audience’s excitement intact for the movie and will be releasing the first song tomorrow.

Titled as Burj Khalifa, the song will be featuring Akshay and Kiara and the team released the teaser of the same. The song is touted to be a party number as is already grabbing eyeballs. In fact, the netizens can’t keep calm for this first track of Laxmmi Bomb and #BurjKhalifa has made it to the top trends on Twitter. A Twitter user wrote, “Too much excited for this song.” Another user tweeted, “Biggest Party Anthem Song Of the Year #BurjKhalifa Finally Releasing Tomorrow. The lyrics & Music are so catchy. This song had potential To be Blockbuster.”

Take a look at tweets for Burj Khalifa:

Too much exited for this song #BurjKhalifa — Ashokk Barik (@AshokkBarik) October 17, 2020

Biggest Party Anthem Song Of the Year #BurjKhalifa Finally Releasing Tomorrow.The lyrics & Music are so cachy.This song had potential To be Blockbuster. Please @DisneyplusHSVIP Don't remove Like,Dislike option. #AkshayKumar is boss.We will make it Blast. #LaxmmiBomb @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/HlvDrUD5QR — Rahul Wadhwani (@WadhwaniRahul1) October 17, 2020

#Burjkhalifa song releasing tomorrow.

Song lyrics and tune is so catchy it stuck in my mind already. Please dont turn off like and dislike option...keep faith in sir's star power and music lovers of our country.@akshaykumar @ZeeMusicCompany @advani_kiara — Imran (@imran41917062) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb has also been mired with controversy as a section of the society alleged that the movie and its lead actor Akshay have hurt the religious sentiments. While some claimed that the title of the movie is derogatory as it insults Goddess Lakshmi. A few others have also accused the Laxmmi Bomb makers of hurting religious sentiments and promoting ‘love jihad.’ That is because Akshay’s name in the movie is reportedly Asif, while Kiara Advani’s name is Priya. Well, it will be worth a watch how Laxmmi Bomb will fare post its release on OTT platform on November 9 this year.

Also Read: #BoycottLaxmmiBomb trends on Twitter as netizens call out Akshay Kumar for hurting religious sentiments

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×